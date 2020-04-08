Investment House LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $94,412,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 867,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,241. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

