Investment House LLC Sells 750 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,192. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,746,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,683. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

