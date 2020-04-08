Investment House LLC Sells 9,103 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

