Investment House LLC Sells 965 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.73. 2,466,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

