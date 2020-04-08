Investment House LLC Sells 983 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,677. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of ICE traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. 3,512,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,464. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

