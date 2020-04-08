Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.6% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,635,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,316. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $490.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

