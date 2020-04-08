IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bgogo and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.04683275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010573 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

