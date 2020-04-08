IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Stock Price Up 8.3%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78, approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

