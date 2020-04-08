iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,358. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

