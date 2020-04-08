iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBHA. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000.

