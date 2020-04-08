iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) Shares Up 2.4%

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.