iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, 62 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

