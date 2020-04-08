iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.43, 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

