iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Shares Up 5.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.84, 3,162,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,436,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.

