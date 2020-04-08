iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) Stock Price Up 5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.00, approximately 2,624,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,769,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

