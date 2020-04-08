iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,316. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.