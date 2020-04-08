iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Shares Up 5%

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.88, 726,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,262,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.