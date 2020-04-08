iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.65, approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.