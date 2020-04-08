iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 426,904 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 419,416 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 6,688,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,438,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

