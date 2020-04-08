iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading 1% Higher

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.81, 20,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 51,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

