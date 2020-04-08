iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Shares Up 6.7%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.27, 407,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 858,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

