iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lessened by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

