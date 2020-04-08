iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

