iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 258.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,079. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

