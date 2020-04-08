iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 417,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,557. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

