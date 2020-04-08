John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HTD opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

