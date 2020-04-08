KickCoin (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Exmo, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exmo, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

