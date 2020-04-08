Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $550.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,233.52 and approximately $550.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00321035 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00419251 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006578 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

