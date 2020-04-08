Klimatas Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,208.39 and $335.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00340519 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00420174 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006697 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.