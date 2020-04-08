Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $259.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,625,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut their price target on Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

