Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

NYSE HD traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,915. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.