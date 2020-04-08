Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 850 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,552,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

