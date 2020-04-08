Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,419.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,651. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



