Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $168.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,373,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511,318. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

