Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,390,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

