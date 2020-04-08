Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $447,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,675,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,753,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.