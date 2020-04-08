Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.91. 11,658,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

