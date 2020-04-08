Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,586,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $243.66. 12,870,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

