Kopore Metals (ASX:KMT) Trading Down 100%

Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) shares were down 100% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), approximately 995,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$137,026.00 ($97,181.56).

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

About Kopore Metals (ASX:KMT)

Kopore Metals Limited engages in the exploration business in Africa. The company primarily explores for of silver, and copper and other base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in 16 prospecting licenses in the Republic of Botswana and 8 prospecting licenses in the Republic of Namibia covering an area of 14,363 km2 located on the Kalahari Copper Belt.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopore Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopore Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.