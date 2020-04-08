Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 335,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,482. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

