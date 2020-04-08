Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 10,860,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

