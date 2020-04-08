Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,918 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,681 shares of company stock worth $11,139,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.46 and its 200-day moving average is $315.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

