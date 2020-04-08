Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 6,911 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,846,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,283. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

