Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.49. 2,626,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,184. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

