Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. 22,853,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

