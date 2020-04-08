Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 116 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

