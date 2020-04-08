Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 3.9%

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, 17,755 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

