LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Shares Down 0.5%

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 284,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 252,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,434,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 257,225 shares in the last quarter.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

