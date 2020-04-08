LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $960,056.45 and $3,437.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

