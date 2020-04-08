Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.29. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

